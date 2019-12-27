Bollywood star Kushal Punjabi dead by suicide: report

Bollywood star Kushal Punjabi has died by suicide, according to reports.

Punjabi was discovered by friends at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai early Friday morning after his parents communicated that they had trouble getting in contact with him one day prior, The Times of India reported. Some reports indicate Punjabi was 42, while others said he was 37, at the time of his death.

According to the outlet, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya described his death as a "hanging."

The actor, known for his roles in Bollywood films "Kaal" and "Lakshya," left behind a suicide note that specified no one should be held responsible for his death, Indian news channel ABP Live reported.

The note also stated that his estate should be split between his sister, parents, and son, Kian, the news channel stated.

The outlet confirmed an accidental death report has been registered at the Bandra police station.

After his passing, several of Punjabi's friends and fans reacted to the tragedy on social media.

"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi," actor Karanvir Bohra wrote."I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one...but what was I to know.

"Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd [sic] as a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya.”

Actor Karan Patel referred to Punjabi has his "brother" in a somber post on Friday.

"🙏RIP🙏 my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are in a better place. 🙏. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon. 😢🙏"

Punjabi described himself in his Instagram bio as a "Dancing daddy, actor, Bikerboy, Travel/Adventure/Fitness junkie, Movie buff, addicted to black coffee & grey matter."

According to his social media accounts, Punjabi was committed to staying active. Earlier this month, he wrote a lengthy Instagram caption about completing an obstacle course. He credited the activity with helping him overcome his demons.

"Once I crossed the finish line I was liberated. I didn't care about my timing or what opposition I stood against the competitors because genuinely this was the new me against my old self. I was renewed refreshed and transformed & thats the path I have chosen to follow from now. The devil that was in me has certainly been slain," he wrote.