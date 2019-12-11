Child actor and ballet dancer Jack Burns dead at 14

Jack Burns, a young Scottish actor and dancer, has died at 14 years old.

The skilled ballet star was found dead at his home in Greenock, Scotland on Dec. 1, according to Metro UK. Police are not releasing his cause of death yet but are reportedly not treating the case as suspicious.

Burns appeared in the BBC drama series "Plain Sight" and the Netflix series "Retribution," both in 2016, per his IMDB.

He was a student at the Elite Academy of Dance in Greenock and also attended St. Columba’s School in Kilmacolm. According to The Scotsman, Burns was called "the next Billy Elliot" because of his dance skills.

'OUTLANDER' STAR RICHARD RANKIN TEASES UPCOMING FIFTH SEASON, TALKS HIS NEW PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

Elite Academy of Dance said in a statement Monday on Facebook: "It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December.

"Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012. We and all of Jack’s family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers.

"Jack’s family wish to let everyone know that his funeral service will be at 10 am at St Mary’s Church, Patrick Street, Greenock, on Thursday.

"[Parents and brother] Karen, Robert and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend. They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday.

"Our studio will be open at 9.00 am on Thursday for those wishing to attend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory."