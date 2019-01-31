'Bohemian Rhapsody' studio reportedly hoping to avoid paying Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer reportedly stands to make a hefty sum of money for his directorial work on “Bohemian Rhapsody” despite being fired from the award-winning film over sexual assault allegations.

However, the film studio may be trying to rectify that.

As previously reported, Singer has been accused by several men of assaulting them when they were underage. He was fired from directing the Queen biopic with just two weeks left on production.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter alleges that 21st Century Fox, which co-financed and released the movie, is exploring its legal options to determine its real financial obligations to Singer. This is likely in the hopes of not paying the estimated $40 million he may be due thanks to the retention of his director’s credit.

Singer was fired from his directing gig after alleged spats with star Rami Malek as well as a series of unexpected absences from the set. Singer claimed that he was not given adequate time by the studio to care for a sick family member. Eventually, ties were severed and another director was brought in to finish out the film. Although it received a tepid response from audiences and critics at first, “Bohemian Rhapsody” became a breakout hit and earned itself a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

THR notes that Singer’s retention of his directing credit due to Directors Guild rules could hurt Fox’s negotiations, especially now that the film is a hit. Neither representatives for Singer nor 21st Century Fox had a comment when reached by Fox News.