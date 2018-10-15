Bryan Singer says upcoming Esquire expose is just a 'rehash' of 'false accusations' of sexual misconduct

Director Bryan Singer has preemptively made a statement with regards to an upcoming article that he believes will revisit sexual abuse and misconduct allegations previously against him.

Singer took to Instagram to discuss the allegations that he expects to be rehashed in an upcoming Esquire article, which he notes comes right in time for the release of his Freddie Mercury biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me. They have contacted my friends, colleagues, and people I don’t even know,” Singer wrote in a text post on Instagram. “In today’s climate where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible.”

According to Variety, Singer was accused last year of rape by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who alleged that the director assaulted him in 2003 at a party on a yacht. Singer denies the claims against him. Sanchez-Guzman was 17 at the time of the alleged assault.

Singer was previously accused by Michael Egan of assault in 2014, but the accuser later apologized and said his allegations were untrue. Singer was also sued by an anonymous plaintiff in the U.K. that same year, but that suit was ultimately dropped as well.

“This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits,” Singer continued in his Instagram post. “This article will misuse quotes from ‘sources’ that will claim to have ‘intimate’ knowledge of my personal life. It will also attempt to establish guilt by association simply because of people I’ve either known or met in the past. They will be attempting to tarnish a career I’ve spent 25 years to build.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 2. Singer will have a directing credit on the film despite the fact that he was fired in the middle of production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher by 20th Century Fox, which produced the film and is the parent company to Fox News.

Singer, who has denied wrongdoing on the set of the biopic, was reportedly canned due to repeated absences from the set, alleged unprofessional behavior that all eventually led to a halt in production. The director claims that the issues stemmed from him not being given adequate time by the studio to handle a personal issue.

Representatives for Singer had no further comment when reached by Fox News.