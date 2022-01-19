Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo reveals what the comedian was like when he wasn't in the spotlight

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo opened up about what the comedian was like in private during her first interview since his death.

"Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?" Hoda Kotb asked Rizzo in an interview set to air on the "Today" show Thursday.

"It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good," Rizzo responded.

She continued: "I mean if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was just 'treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be."

"And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody," she continued. "He was just the best man I've ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.’"

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Hours before his death, Saget had performed in front of a sold-out audience in Florida.

Saget was laid to rest during a private funeral on Friday, Jan. 14. The comedian was buried in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends.

Rizzo shared a tribute to Saget following the funeral on her Instagram.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," Rizzo began in the caption .

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

Saget and Rizzo married in 2018. The comedian proposed to Rizzo while the two were watching an episode of "Stranger Things," according to People magazine.

Before his marriage to Rizzo, Saget was married to Sherri Kramer for 15 years. The two had three kids together.