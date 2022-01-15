Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo speaks out for first time since funeral

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo spoke out for the first time since the "Full House" actor was laid to rest Friday.

Rizzo shared a selfie of the two on Instagram.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she started the caption.