Bob Saget's 'Full House' co-stars remember him with touching custom sweatshirt

Bob Saget’s "Full House" co-star made a special sweatshirt to honor the late comedian days after everyone attended his funeral.

Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram on Monday to share an image of herself walking with fellow "Full House" actor Dave Coulier. In the photo, she sports a custom-made sweatshirt that reads "Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget."

In the image’s caption, Bure reveals that the reason she and her former on-screen uncle are laughing is that they’re reminiscing about Saget.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. @dcoulier and @melissacoulier, I [love] you," she wrote. "I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again. I love you. Don’t be annoyed."

She also shouted out Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and noted that she had a similar sweatshirt made just for her as well.

Dave Coulier shared the same photo along with a caption in which he noted how much he enjoys the sweatshirt.

"Sharing a funny story, laughing and reminiscing about Bob. Candace’s shirt sums it up perfectly: ‘Love like Jesus. Hug like Bob Saget,’" he wrote.

Both of the "Full House" actors previously shared tributes to Saget on their respective social media pages. Coulier almost immediately shared a photo of himself and Saget holding hands on a red carpet. In a later post, he noted that he met the man who would go on to be his co-star when he was 18 years old and they were struggling comedians together.

Bure, meanwhile, shared several posts in which she eulogized her on-screen dad.

"Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?" Bure, 45, began in her lengthy caption alongside the photo. "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue."

"My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood," the actress continued. "You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud."

Days later, she shared a photo of herself hugging Saget at her wedding and called him "'sweet Bobby Daddy."

The duo co-signed the group statement that was issued on behalf of the entire cast that eulogized the late star two days after his tragic death.

"‘Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.’ ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate," the statement read.

Both Coulier and Bure were on hand at Saget’s funeral Friday where they and other friends, family and "Full House" co-stars laid the late comedian to rest.