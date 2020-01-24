Blake Shelton calls Gwen Stefani the 'most understanding, kindhearted person' ahead of Grammys performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem more in love than ever before.

On the heels of their recently released duet, "Nobody But You," which they will perform together at the Grammys, the Oklahoma native gushed about the former "No Doubt" singer in a special segment with Gayle King on CBS.

Shelton, who moved on from his divorce from Miranda Lambert with his "Voice" co-host, said he's never met a woman who's wowed him quite like Stefani does.

"She has a way of looking at life in a way that I've never experienced," the "God's Country" singer told King (via Taste of Country). "And she always says that she doesn't understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person's situation from every angle."

The country crooner then described his girlfriend as "the most understanding, kindhearted person I've ever met."

Shelton, 43, who is nominated for Best Country Solo for his "God's Country" performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, previously credited himself for turning Stefani, 50, into a country music fan.

"Since we've been together, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music. It's all that she listens to, it's all that's on in her car," he explained.

This week, Shelton and Stefani dropped a music video for their new duet, which gives fans a peek into their personal life.

The video shows Shelton singing alongside Stefani as they goof around at a diner, cuddle on the couch with their dog, Betty, and are in the car on a late-night drive.

“Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon,” Shelton captioned a brief teaser clip of the video showing him and Stefani looking out on the horizon.

“Eeeekk it’s coming!!” Stefani, 50, wrote over the same clip.