Blake Shelton admits he agreed with critics of his 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover in 2017

Blake Shelton admitted that he agreed with a lot of the negative reactions people had to him being named People’s "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2017.

The “God’s Country” singer and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, sat down for an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King for her upcoming “Grammy Special” where he opened up about the shock he felt when he learned that he would receive the coveted title.

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: WHO IS PERFORMING?

"I remember I called my manager, he said, ‘They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,'” Shelton, 43, says in a video clip of the interview exclusively shared with People. “And I’m like, ‘Wh— what?! I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there’s gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, ‘Man, they’re right.’ Like, I don’t disagree with any of this that I’m hearin’.”

“I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Blake Shelton‘s the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?'” he added. “Come on, let’s face it — they screwed up.”

King took issue with the self-deprecation, calling it “silly” before asking if he had fun with the title regardless.

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI DROP MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'NOBODY BUT YOU' AHEAD OF GRAMMYS PERFORMANCE

“Oh, it’s still fun,” Shelton responded.

The backlash from Shelton’s “Sexiest Man Alive” accolade got particularly heated at the time when Twitter users brought up past tweets from the country artist that they felt disqualified him from such a title.

Shelton first came under fire in 2016 after his followers unearthed a series of old tweets – most of which have since been deleted – that offended a lot of people. Although he apologized at the time, his 2017 cover reignited the outrage, prompting people to call on People to reconsider its selection for the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Years later, Shelton is able to joke about the cover. In fact, Stefani even pranked him on the set of “The Voice” after his fellow coach, John Legend, took home the title of “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2019.

The country artist was nominated for a 2020 Grammy. If he wins, it will mark his first win after being nominated eight times in the past.