Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Blake Shelton
Published

Blake Shelton admits he agreed with critics of his 'Sexiest Man Alive' cover in 2017

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title angers some fansVideo

Blake Shelton's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title angers some fans

Fox411: Blake Shelton was named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' of 2017, but because of some tweets he sent out years ago, some are calling on People to reconsider the title.

Blake Shelton admitted that he agreed with a lot of the negative reactions people had to him being named People’s "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2017.

The “God’s Country” singer and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, sat down for an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King for her upcoming “Grammy Special” where he opened up about the shock he felt when he learned that he would receive the coveted title.

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: WHO IS PERFORMING?

"I remember I called my manager, he said, ‘They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,'” Shelton, 43, says in a video clip of the interview exclusively shared with People. “And I’m like, ‘Wh— what?! I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there’s gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, ‘Man, they’re right.’ Like, I don’t disagree with any of this that I’m hearin’.”

FILE - This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton was named as People magazine's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive.'

FILE - This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton was named as People magazine's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive.' (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

“I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Blake Shelton‘s the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?'” he added. “Come on, let’s face it — they screwed up.”

King took issue with the self-deprecation, calling it “silly” before asking if he had fun with the title regardless.

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI DROP MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'NOBODY BUT YOU' AHEAD OF GRAMMYS PERFORMANCE

“Oh, it’s still fun,” Shelton responded.

The backlash from Shelton’s “Sexiest Man Alive” accolade got particularly heated at the time when Twitter users brought up past tweets from the country artist that they felt disqualified him from such a title.

Blake Shelton is up for a 2020 Grammy Award.

Blake Shelton is up for a 2020 Grammy Award. (Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM)

Shelton first came under fire in 2016 after his followers unearthed a series of old tweets – most of which have since been deleted – that offended a lot of people. Although he apologized at the time, his 2017 cover reignited the outrage, prompting people to call on People to reconsider its selection for the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Years later, Shelton is able to joke about the cover. In fact, Stefani even pranked him on the set of “The Voice” after his fellow coach, John Legend, took home the title of “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2019.

The country artist was nominated for a 2020 Grammy. If he wins, it will mark his first win after being nominated eight times in the past.