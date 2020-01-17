Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani are all loved up in 'Nobody But You' music video teaser

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are giving fans a sneak peek at the music video for their new song together, “Nobody But You."

Shelton, 43, and Stefani, 50, each shared the short teaser to their respective Instagram accounts on Friday.

In the clip, the couple is seen doing everything from cuddling on the couch to enjoying breathtaking views while sweetly holding onto one another to enjoying each other's company at an eatery.

The post also revealed that the music video's official release date will be Jan. 21, just a few days before the couple takes the stage at the Grammys to perform the duet.

The music power couple and “Voice” coaches had announced in early December that they would be dropping a new duet, following their 2016 collaboration “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and 2017’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

In "Nobody But You," the lyrics don’t hold back in showcasing their passionate love for one another.

“I don't wanna live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / want to wake up with you next to me / I don't want to go down any other road now / I don't want to love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now / If I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you,” Shelton and Stefani harmonize together in the song’s chorus.

Shelton met Stefani in 2014, when she joined the cast of "The Voice," and by November of 2015, after they'd both been through divorces, they made their relationship official.

The country crooner has previously said he "doesn't want to remember" life before his romance with Stefani.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report