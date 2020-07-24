Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani release 'Happy Anywhere' song: ‘You’re always my destination’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released the country duet “Happy Anywhere” on Friday.

In the record, the couple gushes about finding love and happiness wherever they are in the world as long as they have each other.

Shelton, 44, and Stefani, 50, take on the chorus together. “I'm running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion / But since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere / Any map dot location / You're always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you,” they sing.

The pair gave a sneak peek of their music video on “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

Shelton spoke about the new single with Warner Music Nashville's Shane Tarleton in a live stream event, where it was revealed that Stefani's brother Todd filmed the music video while in quarantine with the couple in Oklahoma.

"I have the easiest job at this point in my life and it's a blast to be a country singer and do what I do," Shelton said during the virtual event. "It's hilarious that listening to the radio the last couple of years that Gwen Stefani is going to be singing the 'countriest' song to come out of Nashville ... It's ironic. It's funny."

Ahead of the release of “Happy Anywhere,” Shelton revealed in a press release that the couple decided to release another duet while in quarantine.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year … man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" he said. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."

In April, the pair's "Nobody But You," became the No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It was also Stefani's first country song.

The latest release comes a day before Shelton will kick off a recorded summer concert series set to air at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada.

For the series, musicians' performances will be filmed for exclusive one-night-only events, which will include "cinematic interviews and storytelling," according to a press release.

Shelton will offer a performance for the series' July 25 kickoff with appearances from Stefani and Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton previously said in a statement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!"

