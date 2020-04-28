Blake Shelton congratulates Gwen Stefani as the couple's country song goes No. 1: 'Not bad for your first try'

Congratulations are in order for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as the couple's duet, "Nobody But You," became the No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart on Monday.

It's also Stefani's first-ever country song and Shelton, 43, couldn't help but applaud his love.

"Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou," he gushed on social media on Monday.

Stefani, 50, responded that she is still "trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w u [sic]?!

"Thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!! gx," she added.

According to People magazine, the tune has had more than 750,000 track equivalents, in addition to an upward of 80 million on-demand streams. The hit has also been in the Top 3 of the country Shazam chart for seven consecutive weeks, per the outlet.

The music power couple announced back in December 2019 that they would be dropping a new duet, following their 2016 collaboration “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and 2017’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

In "Nobody But You," the lyrics don’t hold back in showcasing their passionate love for one another.

Shelton met Stefani in 2014 when she joined as a coach on "The Voice," and by November of 2015, after they'd both been through divorces, they made their relationship official.