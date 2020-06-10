Expand / Collapse search
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani want to get married once coronavirus pandemic is over: report

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
A trip down the aisle may be in store for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani once the coronavirus pandemic recedes, according to a new report.

Shelton, 43, and Stefani, 50, have managed to celebrate some milestones together during quarantine, including the former No Doubt singer making her Grand Ole Opry debut by the country crooner's side.

Now, insiders are telling Us Weekly the couple has been gearing up to finally tie the knot once the pandemic ends. A source close to the pair told the magazine that COVID-19 inspired them to make their relationship official.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. 

"COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted," said the insider.

Shelton and Stefani first stepped out as a couple back in 2015. According to the source, Stefani feels she "didn't wait this long" to get married to Shelton in a virtual ceremony.

The magazine claims that Stefani had initially wanted to wait until her annulment from Gavin Rossdale was complete before making a lifetime commitment to Shelton. But the pandemic has since shifted this idea.

"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision," the source added.

Shelton and Stefani's relationship began during their time working as judges on Season 9 of "The Voice." They were previously married to Miranda Lambert and Rossdale, respectively.