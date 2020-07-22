Blake Shelton says he, ‘an Okie boy,’ and ‘California girl’ Gwen Stefani seem like ‘an unlikely match’

Blake Shelton is well aware of the fact that he and Gwen Stefani are a unique pair.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the 44-year-old country star discussed his relationship with Stefani, 50, and their time together in quarantine.

"An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," Shelton explained. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day."

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI TEAM UP FOR ANOTHER SONG, 'HAPPY ANYWHERE': 'THERE'S NEVER A BETTER TIME'

The musicians have been dating for several years now and have been a mainstay in news headlines as they attend events with each other and pay tribute on social media to one another, not to mention performing and recording music together.

As Shelton and Stefani prepare for the release of their upcoming duet "Happy Anywhere," they've also been enjoying their time together while quarantining on the "God's Country" star's Tishomingo, Okla., ranch.

"The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," Shelton gushed to the outlet. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

The video for the song will also provide a peek into the lives of the power couple.

CONCERT SERIES FEATURING BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI, TRACE ADKINS AND MORE TO AIR A DRIVE-IN THEATERS

"There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," the country crooner explained. "We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life!"

The two have collaborated on several tracks now, including "Nobody But You," which appeared on Shelton's 2019 album "Fully Loaded: God's Country."

Shelton said that "Happy Anywhere" was actually recorded prior to "Nobody But You,'" but he had to wait "for the right time to release it."

"We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love," he said, noting this is the perfect time for such a song. "It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."

Shelton and Stefani will soon head to Los Angeles to begin working as rival coaches on "The Voice," which will also feature Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as coaches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's nothing like the in-person camaraderie with the other coaches, and it's more fun to give them crap in that live setting," said Shelton. "You make a lot of friends on set, and I'm looking forward to getting back to that big extended family."