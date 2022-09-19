Blake Lively confirms she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting fourth child in Instagram post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Blake Lively took to her Instagram account on Sunday to confirm that she and husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting a fourth child.

The actress shared a series of pictures of her pregnant, alongside Reynolds and famous friends like Taylor Swift.

She explained that she shared her baby bump photos in an effort to fight back against the paparazzi "waiting outside her home."

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," the "Gossip Girl" alum captioned the set of pictures. "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference."

This isn't the first time that Lively has clapped back at the paparazzi. In 2021, she slammed an Instagram account after its user allegedly shared a photo of her and Reynolds' three young daughters: James, Inez and Betty.

"This is so disturbing," Lively commented under the photo. "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please."

The user subsequently deleted the photo, after which Lively took to her Instagram to share her thanks to those who showed support.

Lively and Reynolds will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this year. The two first met in 2010 when they both starred in the film "Green Lantern."