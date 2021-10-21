Blake Lively slams Instagram account after it shared ‘disturbing’ photo of her and Ryan Reynolds' daughters

Blake Lively is ripping into one Instagram account after its user allegedly shared a photo of her and Ryan Reynolds’ children.

The "Age of Adaline" actress, 34, took to the comments section to respond to a post shared by the social media account and voiced her displeasure with the post with an image of her three daughters.

"This is so disturbing," Lively commented, according to People magazine. "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please."

"Some parents are ok with this," the "Gossip Girl" alum continued. "We. Are. NOT."

After the account user relented and deleted the photo, the Betty Buzz beverage owner took to her Instagram Story to share her thanks to those who showed support.

"Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children," she wrote. "YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

Lively isn’t a stranger to standing up for her children’s privacy.

In July, she opened up about a "frightening" paparazzi experience she endured with her daughters during which a man was allegedly stalking the family and hiding once they had noticed, according to a screenshot shared by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," Lively wrote at the time. "The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding."

"A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see," Lively added, explaining that she attempted to "calmly approach" the photographer, who "would run away" before reappearing to "jump out again at the next block."

"Where is your morality here? Lively pressed. "I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"

She also wrote in the lengthy diatribe that she even managed to strike a deal with some photogs who agreed to "leave my kids alone" so long as she took pictures on her own.

"Please stop paying grown a-- men to hide and hunt children," she fumed. "C'mon. Get with the times."