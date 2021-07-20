Blake Lively trolls husband Ryan Reynolds over his 'fine a-- arms'

Blake Lively trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds again on social media.

This time she drooled over his "fine a-- arm" as the "Deadpool" actor, 44, helped move a snapping turtle that was under a car.

"Snapping turtle: pick a worse place to chill," he wrote Sunday on his Instagram Stories.

The "Gossip Girl" alum, 33, then posted a DM she sent him about the post calling it was a thirst trap because it highlighted his muscular arms.

"Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?" Lively posted on her own Instagram Story.

She kept up the joke by zooming in and focusing on Reynolds' bulging tricep and bicep.

The couple met while filming "Green Lantern" in 2010, married in 2012, and share three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, almost 2.

Reynolds recently opened up about the first time he met Lively on the SmartLess podcast with co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

"What year did Blake and her little angel wings float down onto your life?" Bateman asked.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called 'Green Lantern'," he joked about the superhero film which was a box-office bust. "We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

Reynolds said they "always kind of kept in touch sort of casually."

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he admitted. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."