Blake Lively is having a 'blast' in poolside bikini photo ahead of her 35th birthday: 'Summer lovin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Blake Lively is having a "blast!"

Lively, 34, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture in a bikini with a caption referencing the 1978 hit film "Grease."

"summer lovin' …had me a blast," she captioned her post, tagging her husband Ryan Reynolds. Her rare bikini post was shared the day before her 35th birthday.

The "Gossip Girl" alum flaunted her figure in a white bikini as she posed poolside. Lively’s post was flooded with well wishes ahead of her birthday and Reynolds joined fans and peers by writing, "Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales."

BLAKE LIVELY TROLLS HUSBAND RYAN REYNOLDS OVER HIS ‘FINE A-- ARMS’

Reynolds is the owner of the Wrexham football club based in Wales. The couple attended a match at Wembley Stadium in London in May.

Oliva Newton-John, the singer behind Lively’s lyric, died "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," according to an Instagram post shared by her family. She was 73.

"We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS JOKE ABOUT A FOURTH PREGNANCY IN HILARIOUS EXCHANGE

Lively’s rare bikini post comes a few months after she credited her three children, who she shares with Reynolds, for giving her a confidence boost.

"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she told Forbes in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Lively continued: "I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship. I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lively and Reynolds will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this year. They share three children: James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2. The two first met in 2010 when they were both in the "Green Lantern" movie.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Reynolds played Green Lantern and Lively played his love interest Carol Farris. During their first introduction, both Lively and Reynolds were in relationships. Lively was dating Penn Badgley, who was her "Gossip Girl" co-star, while Reynolds was married to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson.