'Black Panther II' will still film in Georgia despite Ryan Coogler's opposition to the state's voting laws

"Black Panther II" will continue to film in Georgia, according to the movie’s director Ryan Coogler.

The 34-year-old director made this announcement in an op-ed that was published to Shadow and Act, an online publication focused on highlighting film, television and web content from "Africa and its Diaspora."

"Our film [Black Panther II] is staying in Georgia," Coogler’s statement reads.

WILL SMITH'S 'EMANCIPATION' FILM WITHDRAWS PRODUCTION IN GEORGIA DUE TO NEW VOTING RIGHTS LAW

News of the Disney-Marvel film’s production in the Peach State comes four days after Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua announced they would be moving their "Emancipation" movie out of Georgia following updates to the state’s voting laws.

On March 25, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the 98-page Georgia Election Law (SB 202), which added stipulations that are reportedly meant to secure elections in the state. For example, proof of IDs will now be required for absentee ballots while drop boxes will be limited in number and in operating hours. Organized food and water distribution within 150 feet of a polling place or 25 feet of within a single voter are now prohibited as well.

TYLER PERRY SLAMS GEORGIA VOTER LEGISLATION AS 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL,' CALLS ON DOJ TO INVESTIGATE

Smith and Fuqua equated the voting bill to "impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting," in a statement explaining their move.

While Coogler’s "Black Panther II" film will not be exiting Georgia, the director acknowledged he does not agree with the new voting law.

CHER ACCUSES REPUBLICANS OF TRYING TO 'ACHIEVE THE DREAM' OF WHITE SUPREMACY WITH GEORGIA VOTING LAWS

"I have made a personal commitment to raise awareness about ways to help overturn this harmful bill, and continue to get educated on this matter from people on the ground," Coogler wrote in his op-ed. "I will encourage everyone working with me to tap in with the local community directly affected by Senate Bill 202 and to leverage their influence and resources to aid in the fight for this particular and essential pillar of democracy."

The award-winning director added that he will be making donations to Fair Fight Action, a national voting rights organization founded by Stacey Abrams – former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives (2011 to 2017).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Disney Studios and Disney Theatrical did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Coogler directed the first "Black Panther" movie that starred Chadwick Boseman, earning him two NAACP Image Awards for outstanding writing and directing in a motion picture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details on the direction of "Black Panther II" are tight-lipped following the death of Boseman.