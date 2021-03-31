Tyler Perry slams Georgia voter legislation as 'unconstitutional,' calls on DOJ to investigate

Tyler Perry is speaking out about the new voting legislation that was signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week.

Perry, who runs a massive television and movie studio in Atlanta, issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter decrying to new legislation, arguing it is "unconstitutional" and calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into what he calls a "voter suppression law."

The bill standardizes voting hours in the state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It also puts in place a state-issued ID requirement to request an absentee ballot while limiting the number of drop boxes in the state, requiring them to be placed at early voting locations and only available while the precinct is open. It also makes handing out food and water to voters waiting in line at the polls a crime and shortens runoff elections from 9 weeks to 4 weeks.

TYLER PERRY DETAILS STRICT GUIDELINES FOR CAST AND CREW RETURNING TO WORK AT HIS ATLANTA STUDIO

"As a Georgia resident and business owner I’ve been here a few times with the anti-abortion bill and the LGBTQ discrimination bill," Perry said in his statement to the outlet. "They all sent a shockwave through Georgia and the nation but none of them managed to succeed."

The star went on to call for the Department of Justice to look into the new law, which was passed by Gov. Kemp last Thursday after swiftly making its way through the state’s legislature.

TYLER PERRY'S LATEST DONATION AIMS TO 'BRIDGE UNITY' BETWEEN ATLANTA POLICE AND RESIDENTS

"I’m resting my hope in the DOJ taking a hard look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law that harkens to the Jim Crow era," he continued. "As some consider boycotting, please remember that we did turn Georgia blue and there is a gubernatorial race on the horizon — that’s the beauty of a democracy."

Perry’s comments echo those made by President Joe Biden who also linked the law to segregation era politics.

"This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end," Biden said in a written statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote. This law, like so many others being pursued by Republicans in statehouses across the country, is a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience," Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over. It adds rigid restrictions on casting absentee ballots that will effectively deny the right to vote to countless voters. And it makes it a crime to provide water to voters while they wait in line – lines Republican officials themselves have created by reducing the number of polling sites across the state, disproportionately in Black neighborhoods," he continued.