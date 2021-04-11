Cher accuses Republicans of trying to 'achieve the dream' of White supremacy with Georgia voting laws

Cher accused Republicans of trying to "achieve the dream" of White supremacy while discussing the new voting laws in Georgia.

The singer and actress often uses her Twitter to champion political causes and speak out about the news of the day. The latest target of her political opinions were GOP lawmakers in Georgia, who recently passed a slew of changes regarding how citizens vote in the state.

The new law adds early voting access for most counties, adding an additional mandatory Saturday and codifying Sunday hours as optional, according to a report from Georgia Public Broadcasting. It also standardizes early voting hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; makes it mandatory to present a state-issued ID when requesting an absentee ballot; limits the number of drop boxes in the state, requiring them to be placed at early voting locations and only available while the precinct is open; and prohibits handing out food and water within 150 feet of the polling place or 25 feet of any voter in line, although poll workers are exempted.

On Saturday, the "Turn Back Time" singer took to Twitter to criticize the new laws as "voter suppression." She also alleged that "immoral Republicans" are using this to promote White supremacy and prevent the Black community in the state, which flipped blue in the 2020 general election in November, from voting easily.

"‘VOTER SUPPRESSION,’" she wrote. "2 Words That Define Immoral Republican Pols. They Bring Jim Crow Back,Wrap Themselves In The [flag],&Have Gone 2 ‘Whites Only’2🛑BLK, ETHNIC,& POOR DEMS FROM VOTING,& WINNING.IF THERE R NO DEMS 2 PROTECT[America],Gop WILL ACHIEVE THE DREAM THEY’VE🙏🏻4. ‘WHITE SUPREMACY.’"

The singer doubled down on her assertion that those in the Republican party are quietly advocating for White supremacy when a fan commented that the voter laws are bad for democracy.

"THIS IS NOT DEMOCRACY‼️ ITS GOP’S MANTRA ‘WHITE IS RIGHT’,& ‘ONLY THE RIGHT PPL SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO VOTE’ Why aren’t Dems Quaking in Their Boots About The Browning of [America]. I’m Excited.We Are Better Together," she added.

The star is no stranger to voicing potentially controversial opinions on social media. Most recently she caught backlash for a tweet discussing the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd when he knelt on his neck during an arrest in May of 2020. Cher was accused of acting like a "White savior" by noting that she felt she could have stopped the death if she was there at the time of the incident.

The backlash was swift and immediate, prompting Cher to issue two apologies for her comment.