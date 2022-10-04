Expand / Collapse search
Kanye West
'Black Lives Matter was a scam,' says Kanye West after White Lives Matter shirt goes viral

West debuted his "White Lives Matter" shirt at a Yeezy show in Paris

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Kanye West not only claimed that Black Lives Matter was a ‘scam,’ but he also seemingly took credit for moving the discussion away from the movement and onto himself, just a day after debuting and wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

Ye, as the rapper prefers to be called, shared in a since-deleted Instagram story, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's (sic) over. You're welcome."

Yesterday, the "Heartless" artist made waves for posing with conservative commentator Candace Owens in the long-sleeve shirts that contradict the Black Lives Matter "mission to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes."

Candace Owens posted a photo of her and Kanye West wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts.

Candace Owens posted a photo of her and Kanye West wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts. (Candace Owens Twitter)

Though the rapper did not expand on what his slogan meant, it sparked immediate backlash.

Will Smith's son and fellow artist Jaden Smith attended West's Yeezy show, but he reportedly left the event due to the controversy.

Jaden Smith, pictured arriving at the Kanye West Yeezy show in Paris, seemingly dissed the rapper after, saying he "had to dip" after the "White Lives Matter" controversy.

Jaden Smith, pictured arriving at the Kanye West Yeezy show in Paris, seemingly dissed the rapper after, saying he "had to dip" after the "White Lives Matter" controversy. (SplashNews.com)

Jaden Smith appeared at the Yeezy show before reportedly 'dipping' due to the message of "White Lives Matter" at the artists show.

Jaden Smith appeared at the Yeezy show before reportedly 'dipping' due to the message of "White Lives Matter" at the artists show. (Jaden Smith Twitter)

In a series of tweets, the 24-year-old wrote, "I Had To Dip Lol" and then "I Don’t Care Who (sic) It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out," followed by "Black Lives Matter."

This is not the first time the 45-year-old has clashed with the African American community. In 2018, West gave an interview with "TMZ Live" where he insinuated slavery was "a choice."

Kanye West shared in a since-deleted Instagram story that he thought "Black Live Matter was a scam."

Kanye West shared in a since-deleted Instagram story that he thought "Black Live Matter was a scam." (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The rapper, who is known for polarizing statements on his social media, said "absolutely" in regard to another political campaign in the future last month.

Kanye West has made comments in the past that have not sat well with the Black community, including that slavery was "a choice" in a previous interview from 2018.

Kanye West has made comments in the past that have not sat well with the Black community, including that slavery was "a choice" in a previous interview from 2018. ( Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

A representative for both the Black Lives Matter organization and the Black Lives Matter Grassroots Organization, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

