'Black Lives Matter was a scam,' says Kanye West after White Lives Matter shirt goes viral

Kanye West not only claimed that Black Lives Matter was a ‘scam,’ but he also seemingly took credit for moving the discussion away from the movement and onto himself, just a day after debuting and wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

Ye, as the rapper prefers to be called, shared in a since-deleted Instagram story, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's (sic) over. You're welcome."

Yesterday, the "Heartless" artist made waves for posing with conservative commentator Candace Owens in the long-sleeve shirts that contradict the Black Lives Matter "mission to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes."

Though the rapper did not expand on what his slogan meant, it sparked immediate backlash.

Will Smith's son and fellow artist Jaden Smith attended West's Yeezy show, but he reportedly left the event due to the controversy.

In a series of tweets, the 24-year-old wrote, "I Had To Dip Lol" and then "I Don’t Care Who (sic) It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out," followed by "Black Lives Matter."

This is not the first time the 45-year-old has clashed with the African American community. In 2018, West gave an interview with "TMZ Live" where he insinuated slavery was "a choice."

The rapper, who is known for polarizing statements on his social media, said "absolutely" in regard to another political campaign in the future last month.

A representative for both the Black Lives Matter organization and the Black Lives Matter Grassroots Organization, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.