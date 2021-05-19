Kanye West 'has not decided' if he'll run for president again in 2024

Kanye West is mulling over the idea of throwing his hat into the race for president again in 2024.

According to a letter issued to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) obtained by Fox News, the rapper responded to a Request for Further Information (RFAI) in which his representatives note that his Kanye 2020 committee that prompted the request is "strictly exploratory."

"Kanye West has not decided whether to become a candidate for president in the 2024 election," the letter reads. "And that the activity of the Kanye 2020 committee that prompted this RFAI is strictly exploratory."

The letter concludes by noting that the rapper is refusing to file any further paperwork on the matter until such time as he’s figured out his candidacy.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The musician previously hinted that he plans to run for president in 2024 shortly after conceding the 2020 race to Joe Biden. The star captioned a photo of himself in front of what appears to be an electoral map of the United States on Nov. 4 with the simple line "KANYE 2024," implying that his first foray into politics would not be his last.

However, following the election, Kanye seems to be focusing less on his next presidential bid as much as navigating his high-profile divorce from wife of 6 years, Kim Kardashian. It was revealed in February that the couple was splitting up after their relationship briefly took center stage during his 2020 campaign.

At a campaign rally in South Carolina, West got very emotional as he went on a tear-filled diatribe in which he publicly shared details about the couple’s marriage – even suggesting Kardashian birthed their daughter North West, 7, against his wishes. Kim then spoke out about her husband’s bipolar disorder before flying to Wyoming for an emotional conversation with him about their future before ultimately announcing their split months later.

Despite the turmoil surrounding his sometimes erratic 2020 candidacy, West did end up earning a significant number of votes, albeit a far cry from the amount necessary to have a legitimate shot at the White House. He appeared on the ballot in 12 states and notched more than a thousand votes in all of the contests, according to preliminary tallies by The Associated Press.

In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4,837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6,796; in Mississippi, he got 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes, according to the preliminary tallies.

However, the ultimately failed bid for president ran the mogul some $12 million out of his own pocket, which may present another high price tag for a potential 2024 run.