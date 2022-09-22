Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian, says he had to 'scream' for rights to parent his kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a candid interview on "Good Morning America," Kanye ‘Ye’ West did something he rarely does: apologize.

Speaking about how he uses social media, the ‘Donda’ creator showed remorse for putting his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at the forefront of many controversies.

He told the ABC show, "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger."

Even before they announced the dissolution of their marriage, West has made provocative and often invasive statements about, or at the expense of Kardashian.

KIM KARDASHIAN 'WON'T STAND' FOR KANYE'S INSULTING MEME ABOUT HER SPLIT WITH PETE DAVIDSON

The couple, who married in an elaborate Italian ceremony in 2014, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. West acknowledges while he may have caused unnecessary stress for Kardashian, "I need this person to be the least stressed and the best sound-mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

The two have publicly battled over how to co-parent their children - whether it be about their access to social media, attendance at birthday parties or enrollment in a certain school.

The artist says, "I do have a voice," in reference to making decisions for his children, "But I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you, when you, have to like scream about what your kids are wearing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

West, who is currently involved in legal battles with former collaborators Gap and Adidas, says the three flawed relationships share an underlying theme.

"It's the little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas, and what was happening at my home. It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There's a parallel. And the parallel does touch on discrimination."

In reference to his marriage, West says he had "to fight for a say-so."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rapper, who previously ran for president of the United States in 2020, says he is not done pursuing a career in politics. When asked if his future includes a potential run for office, West said, "Yes. Absolutely."