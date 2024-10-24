Billie Eilish takes nasty fall during New York concert

Singer Billie Eilish took quite a tumble during her performance in New York City.

A fan captured the moment the 22-year-old suffered from the onstage mishap at her "Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour" hosted at Madison Square Garden.

"Billie falling in NY," the text over the video read, before it showed Eilish tripping down the stairs during her performance. The text included a sobbing emoji over the video.

OLIVIA RODRIGO SUFFERS AWKWARD MOMENT AFTER UNKNOWINGLY ASKING BROTHER, SISTER TO KISS AT CONCERT

Eilish re-shared a fan video of the shocking fall and added a photo of a large purple bruise on her leg, according to People.

WATCH: BILLIE EILISH SUFFERS ONSTAGE MISHAP AS SINGER TRIPS DOWN STAIRS DURING CONCERT

"But literally," the text read over the photo of her bruised thigh.

The "Birds of a Feather" singer isn’t the first musician to take a sudden fall during a performance.

Last week, pop star Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans when she fell through a stage trapdoor while performing.

OLIVIA RODRIGO FALLS THROUGH HOLE AT CONCERT, JOINING MADONNA, LUKE BRYAN IN WILD STAGE MISHAPS

Rodrigo, 21, was running across the stage when she fell into an opening in the floor at her "Guts World Tour" stop in Melbourne, Australia.

"Oh my God, that was fun," the "drivers license" singer told the crowd before adding, "I’m okay!"

POP STAR OLIVIA RODRIGO SUFFERS ONSTAGE MISHAP AS SINGER FALLS THROUGH TRAPDOOR

"Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage," Rodrigo added. "That’s alright."

WATCH: OLIVIA RODRIGO FALLS THROUGH TRAPDOOR DURING PERFORMANCE

Rodrigo is no stranger to embarrassing concert moments.

During another performance, the former Disney actress awkwardly asked a brother and sister to kiss.

The brother who attended Rodrigo’s concert shared the cringey moment on social media.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"You guys are so cute," Rodrigo told a boy and a girl in the audience.

"Hey, I have a really cute fun thing to ask. Would you guys give us a kiss on the Shots Cam?"

After the roaring crowd went wild for the singer’s request, the brother immediately shook his head no and declared, "She’s my sister!"

The "Vampire" singer appeared embarrassed and took back her request.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She’s your sister? Oh s---! Oh s---! Nevermind, nevermind, scrap that. Oh god, that hasn’t happened before."

On the brother’s TikTok video, he shared the moment and wrote in text over the video, "Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card."

The social media caption read, "Sorry to disappoint you @Olivia Rodrigo but that would be my sister."

Rodrigo replied in the comments section and apologized in all caps, "I AM SO SORRY."