Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish takes nasty fall during New York concert

The Grammy winner showed off a large bruise after she tripped during her show at Madison Square Garden in NYC

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
(Video credit: @camila.facciolaaa /TMX) Singer Billie Eilish falls down the stairs at her concert in New York City.

Singer Billie Eilish took quite a tumble during her performance in New York City.

A fan captured the moment the 22-year-old suffered from the onstage mishap at her "Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour" hosted at Madison Square Garden.

"Billie falling in NY," the text over the video read, before it showed Eilish tripping down the stairs during her performance. The text included a sobbing emoji over the video. 

Eilish re-shared a fan video of the shocking fall and added a photo of a large purple bruise on her leg, according to People

Billie Eilish suffers onstage mishap as singer trips down stairs during concert Video

"But literally," the text read over the photo of her bruised thigh. 

billie eilish bruise

Eilish re-shared a fan video of the shocking fall and added a photo of a large purple bruise on her leg. (Getty Images; Billie Eilish/Instagram via People)

The "Birds of a Feather" singer isn’t the first musician to take a sudden fall during a performance. 

Billie Eilish

Eilish tripped during a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Getty Images)

Last week, pop star Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans when she fell through a stage trapdoor while performing.

Rodrigo, 21, was running across the stage when she fell into an opening in the floor at her "Guts World Tour" stop in Melbourne, Australia.

"Oh my God, that was fun," the "drivers license" singer told the crowd before adding, "I’m okay!"

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans when she fell through a stage trapdoor while performing. (Getty Images)

"Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage," Rodrigo added. "That’s alright."

Olivia Rodrigo falls through trapdoor during performance. Video

Rodrigo is no stranger to embarrassing concert moments.

During another performance, the former Disney actress awkwardly asked a brother and sister to kiss. 

The brother who attended Rodrigo’s concert shared the cringey moment on social media.

Olivia Rodrigo sings in a silver sparkle outfit

The former Disney actress awkwardly asked a brother and sister to kiss during her concert.  (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

"You guys are so cute," Rodrigo told a boy and a girl in the audience. 

"Hey, I have a really cute fun thing to ask. Would you guys give us a kiss on the Shots Cam?"

After the roaring crowd went wild for the singer’s request, the brother immediately shook his head no and declared, "She’s my sister!"

The "Vampire" singer appeared embarrassed and took back her request.

Olivia Rodrigo on the Guts tour

Olivia Rodrigo released "Guts," her second studio album, in 2023.  (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"She’s your sister? Oh s---! Oh s---! Nevermind, nevermind, scrap that. Oh god, that hasn’t happened before."

On the brother’s TikTok video, he shared the moment and wrote in text over the video, "Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card."

The social media caption read, "Sorry to disappoint you @Olivia Rodrigo but that would be my sister."

Rodrigo replied in the comments section and apologized in all caps, "I AM SO SORRY."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

