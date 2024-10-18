Olivia Rodrigo suffers awkward moment after unknowingly asking brother, sister to kiss at concert

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo suffered from another embarrassing moment during her "Guts World Tour."

The former Disney actress awkwardly asked a brother and sister to kiss during her concert.

The brother who attended Rodrigo’s concert shared the cringey moment on social media.

"You guys are so cute," Rodrigo told a boy and a girl in the audience.

"Hey, I have a really cute fun thing to ask. Would you guys give us a kiss on the Shots Cam?"

After the roaring crowd went wild for the singer’s request, the brother immediately shook his head no and declared, "She’s my sister!"

The "Vampire" singer appeared embarrassed and took back her request.

"She’s your sister? Oh s---! Oh s---! Nevermind, nevermind, scrap that. Oh god, that hasn’t happened before."

On the brother’s TikTok video, he shared the moment and wrote in text over the video, "Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card."



The social media caption read, "Sorry to disappoint you @Olivia Rodrigo but that would be my sister."

Rodrigo replied in the comments section and apologized in all caps, "I AM SO SORRY."

The Grammy winner experienced another painful moment during her tour in Australia.

Rodrigo shocked fans when she fell through a stage trapdoor while performing.

On Monday, the 21-year-old was running across the stage when she fell into an opening in the floor during her concert.

"Oh my God, that was fun," the "drivers license" singer told the crowd before adding, "I’m okay!"

"Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage," Rodrigo added. "That’s all right."

Rodrigo is no stranger to onstage mishaps. The musician was in the middle of her song "Love is Embarrassing" during the London stop on her tour when her black crop top popped open in the back.

Rodrigo held the piece of clothing in place and continued singing as a dancer tried to help refasten it.

As she sang, she commented mid-song "This is f---ing embarrassing!" with a bit of a laugh and played off the song's chorus, "God, love's f---in' embarrassing."

Rodrigo originally gained fame while starring in the Disney Channel shows "Bizaardvark" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

The actress went on to release her debut album, "SOUR," in 2021. With the release of her single, "drivers license," Rodrigo became the youngest solo artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Rodrigo released "Guts," her second studio album, in 2023. The album landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

She began touring for the album in February. Rodrigo will continue to perform internationally through July 2025.

