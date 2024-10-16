Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Olivia Rodrigo falls through hole at concert, joining Madonna, Luke Bryan in wild stage mishaps

Rodrigo falls through trapdoor while performing in Melbourne, Australia, during her Guts World Tour

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
close
Singer falls through trapdoor during performance Video

Singer falls through trapdoor during performance

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo fell through a trapdoor onstage at her concert in Melbourne, Australia. (Baxter Humeniuk/TMX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Olivia Rodrigo scared fans when she took a fall during one of her recent concerts.

The musician was performing in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday as part of her Guts World Tour when she fell through an open trapdoor while running back and forth across the stage.

Without missing a beat, Rodrigo climbed out of the hole while saying, "Oh my God, that was fun," before adding, "I’m OK!"

"Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage," Rodrigo added. "That’s all right."

Olivia Rodrigo on stage singing during her "Guts World Tour."

Rodrigo fell through an open trapdoor during her recent stop on her Guts World Tour. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

POP STAR OLIVIA RODRIGO SUFFERS ONSTAGE MISHAP AS SINGER FALLS THROUGH TRAPDOOR

Rodrigo is not the only musician to have taken a tumble while performing. Whether it be country star Darius Rucker or '80s icon Madonna, many celebrities have experienced similar onstage mishaps.

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo falls through trapdoor during performance

Singer falls through trapdoor during performance Video

Here are other artists who have fallen down while onstage.

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker singing on stage in a red shirt.

Rucker fell onstage after his foot hit a monitor, causing him to lose his balance. (C Brandon/Redferns)

Darius Rucker fell while performing onstage with his band, Hootie & the Blowfish, in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. He was singing the 2009 hit "Alright."

In a video taken by a fan at the concert, Rucker can be seen seemingly running into a monitor while making his way across the stage, which caused him to lose his balance and fall forward. He immediately made a joke out of the situation, telling the crowd, "I'm old as f---."

The singer addressed the fall again later on in the show, further poking fun at his tumble.

"We've been doing this all summer," he said. "I hadn't fell once. But I busted my a-- in my hometown."

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum performing at CMA Fest 2024 Day 2.

McCollum tripped during a performance in New Mexico. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parker McCollum showed how agile he was when he recovered from a fall while performing onstage at his concert in New Mexico in August. In a fan-captured video, the singer can be seen tripping over his feet as he begins to climb up a set of stairs onstage.

He didn't let the fall get in the way of him putting on a show for his fans, though, as he did a somersault with his guitar in his hand, landed on his feet and resumed the concert.

Later in the show, fellow country singer Corey Kent joined McCollum onstage and poked fun at the accident. In a video Kent shared on Instagram, he can be seen checking the stairs to make sure they're sturdy, telling McCollum, "I got to check this for you."

Corey Kent in a white t-shirt and black hat smiles as he looks to his left and plays the guitar on stage

Fellow country singer Corey Kent teased pal Parker McCollum for taking a tumble. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

COUNTRY SINGER PARKER MCCOLLUM DISPLAYS 'ATHLETE'-LIKE REFLEXES AFTER FALLING OFF THE STAIRS: 'NO SHAME'

After Kent revealed he once fell during a concert of his own in Florida, he assured McCollum his fall made him look like "an athlete."

"That s---'s already on TikTok," McCollum said. "Come on with it baby! I got no shame! I don't give a damn."

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan on stage during 99.5 WYCD's Hoedown

Bryan tripped over a cellphone while performing at the Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver, Canada. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan narrowly avoided injury when he fell onstage while performing at the Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver, Canada, in April. The "That's My Kind of Night" singer slipped while walking across the stage, as seen in a fan-recorded video. The singer nearly fell flat on his back, but he avoided injury by bracing his fall with his arm.

After lying on the floor for a few moments after the fall, Bryan sat up and showed the crowd what he tripped over: a cellphone that someone had thrown on the stage.

WATCH: Luke Bryan slips and falls onstage

Country music star slips, falls onstage Video

He then handed the cellphone to someone in the audience, joking, "All right, it's OK. Hey, my lawyer – my lawyer will be calling."

The next day, Bryan performed his cover of John Mellencamp's hit "Small Town" during the first episode of the 22nd season of "American Idol," where he was met with a lot of jokes from host Ryan Seacrest.

Luke Bryan on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

Bryan's "American Idol" co-stars poked fun at him for falling while performing. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"So, hold on. Before we get going, I just want to check to make sure. Luke, you're moving OK. You looked all right at the open of the show there. … Are you damaged in any way?" Seacrest teased.

He later asked Bryan if the fall was choreographed, to which the singer responded, "No choreograph there. … Good old-fashioned foolishness."

Madonna

Madonna on stage during her Celebration tour

Madonna fell off a chair while performing in Seattle during her Celebration Tour. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Madonna proved that even veterans in the music industry can have mishaps onstage when she fell off her chair while performing in Seattle during her Celebration Tour in February 2024.

At the start of her performance of "Open Your Heart," Madonna was sitting on a chair when one of her dancers came up behind her and started to drag the chair across the stage, as per the choreography. After walking a few feet, the dancer lost his footing and fell, taking the chair and Madonna down with him.

WATCH: Madonna has awkward fall onstage while performing 'Open Your Heart'

Madonna has an awkward fall onstage while performing Video

While she initially laughed off the mistake and quickly stood up, it seemed the fall left her a little discombobulated as she continued her performance while facing the wrong direction. She then forgot the words to her hit song.

"S---, I forgot the words," she said. Soon after, her backup dancer approached her with another chair, and they continued the routine and the rest of the show as usual.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce on stage at CMA Fest Day 4

Pearce shared video of her fall on Instagram and TikTok. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Carly Pearce celebrated her first fall while performing onstage by posting the moment on Instagram with the caption, "First fall on stage, better make it count."

In the video, Pearce can be seen walking across the stage during her July concert in Iowa before she falls on her backside after a little wobble of her left foot causes her to slip.

She poked fun at herself on social media, posting the video on TikTok as well. She assured fans in the comments section that she was doing well, writing, "Yes I'm ok!!! Just sore," and adding, "thanks for laughing with me!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending