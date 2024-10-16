Olivia Rodrigo falls through hole at concert, joining Madonna, Luke Bryan in wild stage mishaps

Olivia Rodrigo scared fans when she took a fall during one of her recent concerts.

The musician was performing in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday as part of her Guts World Tour when she fell through an open trapdoor while running back and forth across the stage.

Without missing a beat, Rodrigo climbed out of the hole while saying, "Oh my God, that was fun," before adding, "I’m OK!"

"Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage," Rodrigo added. "That’s all right."

Rodrigo is not the only musician to have taken a tumble while performing. Whether it be country star Darius Rucker or '80s icon Madonna, many celebrities have experienced similar onstage mishaps.

Here are other artists who have fallen down while onstage.

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker fell while performing onstage with his band, Hootie & the Blowfish, in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday. He was singing the 2009 hit "Alright."

In a video taken by a fan at the concert, Rucker can be seen seemingly running into a monitor while making his way across the stage, which caused him to lose his balance and fall forward. He immediately made a joke out of the situation, telling the crowd, "I'm old as f---."

The singer addressed the fall again later on in the show, further poking fun at his tumble.

"We've been doing this all summer," he said. "I hadn't fell once. But I busted my a-- in my hometown."

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum showed how agile he was when he recovered from a fall while performing onstage at his concert in New Mexico in August. In a fan-captured video, the singer can be seen tripping over his feet as he begins to climb up a set of stairs onstage.

He didn't let the fall get in the way of him putting on a show for his fans, though, as he did a somersault with his guitar in his hand, landed on his feet and resumed the concert.

Later in the show, fellow country singer Corey Kent joined McCollum onstage and poked fun at the accident. In a video Kent shared on Instagram, he can be seen checking the stairs to make sure they're sturdy, telling McCollum, "I got to check this for you."

After Kent revealed he once fell during a concert of his own in Florida, he assured McCollum his fall made him look like "an athlete."

"That s---'s already on TikTok," McCollum said. "Come on with it baby! I got no shame! I don't give a damn."

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan narrowly avoided injury when he fell onstage while performing at the Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver, Canada, in April. The "That's My Kind of Night" singer slipped while walking across the stage, as seen in a fan-recorded video. The singer nearly fell flat on his back, but he avoided injury by bracing his fall with his arm.

After lying on the floor for a few moments after the fall, Bryan sat up and showed the crowd what he tripped over: a cellphone that someone had thrown on the stage.

He then handed the cellphone to someone in the audience, joking, "All right, it's OK. Hey, my lawyer – my lawyer will be calling."

The next day, Bryan performed his cover of John Mellencamp's hit "Small Town" during the first episode of the 22nd season of "American Idol," where he was met with a lot of jokes from host Ryan Seacrest.

"So, hold on. Before we get going, I just want to check to make sure. Luke, you're moving OK. You looked all right at the open of the show there. … Are you damaged in any way?" Seacrest teased.

He later asked Bryan if the fall was choreographed, to which the singer responded, "No choreograph there. … Good old-fashioned foolishness."

Madonna

Madonna proved that even veterans in the music industry can have mishaps onstage when she fell off her chair while performing in Seattle during her Celebration Tour in February 2024.

At the start of her performance of "Open Your Heart," Madonna was sitting on a chair when one of her dancers came up behind her and started to drag the chair across the stage, as per the choreography. After walking a few feet, the dancer lost his footing and fell, taking the chair and Madonna down with him.

While she initially laughed off the mistake and quickly stood up, it seemed the fall left her a little discombobulated as she continued her performance while facing the wrong direction. She then forgot the words to her hit song.

"S---, I forgot the words," she said. Soon after, her backup dancer approached her with another chair, and they continued the routine and the rest of the show as usual.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce celebrated her first fall while performing onstage by posting the moment on Instagram with the caption, "First fall on stage, better make it count."

In the video, Pearce can be seen walking across the stage during her July concert in Iowa before she falls on her backside after a little wobble of her left foot causes her to slip.

She poked fun at herself on social media, posting the video on TikTok as well. She assured fans in the comments section that she was doing well, writing, "Yes I'm ok!!! Just sore," and adding, "thanks for laughing with me!!"