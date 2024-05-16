Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Olivia Rodrigo powers through wardrobe malfunction during concert: 'So embarrassing'

The 'Driver's License' singer performed in London on Tuesday night.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Olivia Rodrigo suffers wardrobe malfunction mid-song Video

Olivia Rodrigo powered through a wardrobe malfunction on stage in London, finishing her song with some help from her dancers.

Olivia Rodrigo maintained some major professionalism in the face of a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

The "Vampire" singer was in the middle of her song "Love is Embarrassing" during the London stop on her Guts World Tour when her black crop top popped open in the back.

Rodrigo held the piece of clothing in place and continued singing as a dancer tried to help refasten it.

As she sang, she commented mid-song "This is f--king embarrassing!" with a bit of a laugh, playing off the song's chorus, "God, love's f--kin' embarrassing."

Olivia Rodrigo smiling and holding a microphone on stage

Olivia Rodrigo suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage during a show in London when her crop top, similar to the one shown here, popped open in the back. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The video, shared by Tiktok user @badtakesbyclyde, has a brief cut before the end of the song, where at some point Rodrigo's top was fixed, and she finished the song full of energy.

Representatives for Rodrigo did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to NME, Rodrigo addressed the crowd, joking, "I almost just flashed you! That's so embarrassing" at the end of the song.

Fans joked in the comments about the incident, with one person writing, "this was actually the perfect song for this to happen to."

Another commenter felt for Rodrigo, writing, "omg that is terrifying."

Others had a laugh about the dancers trying to help her out. One person wrote, "The dancer desperately chasing after her trying to fix it killed me."

They also noted that a similar wardrobe malfunction happened to a dancer during the same song in March at Rodrigo's Montreal show.

Olivia Rodrigo on stage with her dancers

One of Rodrigo's dancers tried to help her when her top broke, and at some point during the song it was fixed. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Rodrigo is just the latest pop star to face some wardrobe issues.

Camila Cabello's custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress ripped, revealing her underwear at the Met Gala earlier this month. Photos were captured of the "Havana" singer with a noticeable tear in her dress after the event.

Camilaa Cabello poses with her hands on her hips at the Met Gala split she looks to her side as she poses on the Met Gala carpet

Camila Cabello's Ludovic de Saint Sernin was designed to have a high leg slit, which ended up showing more than she planned at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

The dress was designed with a high slit, which may have been the cause of the tear, but Cabello was unfazed by the issue.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Trending