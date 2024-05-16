Olivia Rodrigo powers through wardrobe malfunction during concert: 'So embarrassing'

Olivia Rodrigo maintained some major professionalism in the face of a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

The "Vampire" singer was in the middle of her song "Love is Embarrassing" during the London stop on her Guts World Tour when her black crop top popped open in the back.

Rodrigo held the piece of clothing in place and continued singing as a dancer tried to help refasten it.

As she sang, she commented mid-song "This is f--king embarrassing!" with a bit of a laugh, playing off the song's chorus, "God, love's f--kin' embarrassing."

OLIVIA RODRIGO JOINS BILLY JOEL ONSTAGE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TO SING 'DEJA VU' AND 'UPTOWN GIRL'

The video, shared by Tiktok user @badtakesbyclyde, has a brief cut before the end of the song, where at some point Rodrigo's top was fixed, and she finished the song full of energy.

Representatives for Rodrigo did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to NME, Rodrigo addressed the crowd, joking, "I almost just flashed you! That's so embarrassing" at the end of the song.

WATCH: OLIVIA RODRIGO SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION MID-SONG

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fans joked in the comments about the incident, with one person writing, "this was actually the perfect song for this to happen to."

Another commenter felt for Rodrigo, writing, "omg that is terrifying."

Others had a laugh about the dancers trying to help her out. One person wrote, "The dancer desperately chasing after her trying to fix it killed me."

They also noted that a similar wardrobe malfunction happened to a dancer during the same song in March at Rodrigo's Montreal show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rodrigo is just the latest pop star to face some wardrobe issues.

Camila Cabello's custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress ripped, revealing her underwear at the Met Gala earlier this month. Photos were captured of the "Havana" singer with a noticeable tear in her dress after the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The dress was designed with a high slit, which may have been the cause of the tear, but Cabello was unfazed by the issue.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.