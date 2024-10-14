Pop star Olivia Rodrigo suffers onstage mishap as singer falls through trapdoor

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo shocked fans when she fell through a stage trapdoor while performing.

Rodrigo, 21, was running across the stage when she fell into an opening in the floor at her "Guts World Tour" stop in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday.

"Oh my God, that was fun," the "drivers license" singer told the crowd before adding, "I’m okay!"

"Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage," Rodrigo added. "That’s alright."

Rodrigo is no stranger to onstage mishaps. The musician was in the middle of her song "Love is Embarrassing" during the London stop on her tour when her black crop top popped open in the back.

Rodrigo held the piece of clothing in place and continued singing as a dancer tried to help refasten it.

As she sang, she commented mid-song "This is f---ing embarrassing!" with a bit of a laugh, playing off the song's chorus, "God, love's f---in' embarrassing."

Rodrigo originally gained fame while starring in the Disney Channel shows "Bizaardvark" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

The actress went on to release her debut album, "SOUR," in 2021. With the release of her single, "drivers license," Rodrigo became the youngest solo artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

She went on to release "deja vu," which charted in the top 10 before she landed another number one with the release of "good 4 u."

"I always thought of myself as a singer/songwriter who fell into acting and really liked it, rather than a child actor who's like, 'Oh, I'm going to try to be a pop star now,'" she explained in a 2021 interview with Clash.

Rodrigo released "Guts," her second studio album, in 2023. The album landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

The album's single, "Vampire," debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and all 12 tracks landed within the top 40.

She began touring for the album in February. Rodrigo will continue to perform internationally through July 2025.

