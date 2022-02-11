Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's demand she apologize to Travis Scott

Billie Eilish responded to Kanye West after he demanded she apologize to Travis Scott.

The feud started when Eilish, 20, stopped a concert over the weekend when she saw a fan in the audience who needed medical assistance.

"We’re taking care of our people," the singer said in a video shared by a concertgoer at the Atlanta show. "I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going."

West, 44, took it upon himself to reach out to Eilish on Instagram to tell her she owed an apology to Scott. While Eilish made no mention of the "Astroworld" rapper, West seemed to think her helping out a fan in distress was a slight at his estranged-wife's little sister's boyfriend.

JULIA FOX TALKS PRE-KANYE WEST LIFE AS A DOMINATRIX, PAST DRUG USE AND CRIMINAL HISTORY

"Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen," the "Donda" rapper wrote on his Instagram page. "Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform."

ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY: EVERYTHING TO KNOW

Eilish responded to West in the comments section of his post: "Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

A lot of attention has been placed on live performers to use their vantage point from the stage to call out unsafe conditions in the crowd after 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured in November 2021 at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Tx. During the headliner’s performance, a crowd surge made conditions at the outdoor venue dangerously crowded leading to trampling and other life-threatening situations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The rapper broke his silence for the first time in December in a nearly one-hour-long interview with Charlamagne Tha God. As he had done through his representatives, Scott, 30, maintained that he didn’t know what was happening until well after the concert had ended.

"I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference [after my set]," the rapper claimed. "And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that …."

Scott recently welcomed his second child, a boy, with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.