Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan in need of medical attention

Billie Eilish stopped a recent show completely while she dealt with a single fan in the audience who needed some quick medical aid.

The "Bad Guy" singer proved she was willing to bring her own show to a grinding halt in order to prioritize the safety of a fan when she rushed to help someone in the crowd at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Saturday.

Video taken by people in the crowd at the performance of her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" shows Eilish cutting the music and turning the lights up as she rushes over to the end of the stage to talk directly to a fan who she noticed was struggling to breathe.

The artist can be seen asking the person if they need an inhaler before turning to the crew to ask if anyone can fetch one. She clearly learns from her vantage point that the crew was hard at work, scrambling to help the fan. So, she simply reassured the distressed fan by saying "It’s OK, we got one."

TRAVIS SCOTT'S OFFER TO PAY FOR 9-YEAR-OLD ASTROWORLD VICTIM'S FUNERAL DENIED BY FAMILY

Other videos from the night also show that Eilish instructed people in the crowd to give the distressed fan some space so that they could catch their breath. Entertainment Tonight reports that Eilish waited until the situation had been fully resolved before getting on with her show, telling the crowd: "I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A lot of attention has been placed on live performers to use their vantage point from the stage to call out unsafe conditions in the crowd after ten people were killed and hundreds more injured in November 2021 at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Tx. During the headliner’s performance, a crowd surge made conditions at the outdoor venue dangerously crowded leading to trampling and other life-threatening situations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott has faced criticism in the months since for not stopping his show to allow first responders the ability to more easily help the crowd. However, he has since stated multiple times that he was unaware of how dire the situation had become from the stage.