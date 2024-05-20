Ben Affleck's Tom Brady roast slammed by Nikki Glaser amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Ben Affleck is still catching criticism for his Tom Brady roast while also dealing with rumors he has split from wife Jennifer Lopez.

During Netflix's three-hour live special, Affleck spent nearly six minutes of his time at the mic criticizing the retired football quarterback's fans instead of delivering jokes.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who also took the mic at Brady's roast, slammed the actor's set and revealed she has not watched it again because she does not like to "watch people bomb."

"He didn't prepare," the comedian explained during a sit-down on Barstool's KFC Radio. "He's someone who's famous enough that thinks like this is probably beneath them to do this. And so I'm just going to do a favor. It's not going to be that big of a deal."

"And then you do it, and you're like, ‘Oh, this is way bigger than I thought it would be. I was kind of phoning it in.’"

Glaser noted that Affleck's possible pitch to the show writers seemed to be about him, not Brady.

"There were so many jokes that didn't get used that could have filled up an entire set of his that would have been amazing," Glaser said. "But … either … they couldn't get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn't practice enough, or he just picked a bad premise, and then he had to stick to it the whole time. And … it didn't work right away. And so it's not going to work later."

The "Gone Girl" star spoke about the mean comments the former quarterback and other players have to read online from "fans" instead of mocking Brady.

"Fans have your back," Affleck said. "You guys out there talking s---, all right, behind your f---ing keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a b----.

"I can’t think of a more f---ed up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful."

After Affleck's appearance at the roast, he skipped out on the Met Gala the following night. Lopez showed up solo for the event, which she co-chaired. Lopez dazzled in a sheer Schiaparelli gown encrusted with gems. The "Let's Get Loud" singer has attended the gala 14 times but has only been a co-chair once.

Affleck's filming schedule forced him to skip the star-studded charity event celebrating the opening of the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Affleck is filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital at the time.

The actor's absence at the Met Gala had fans speculating on the couple's status as their time apart became noticeable.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Affleck and Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez appeared together publicly for the first time in 47 days on May 16, People magazine reported. The couple attended an event together with their children. Before the outing, Lopez and Affleck had last been photographed together on March 30.

The outlet also reported that Affleck has not been staying at the couple's Los Angeles home while filming "The Accountant 2."

