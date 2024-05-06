Ben Affleck's 'unhinged' Tom Brady roast gets actor slammed online

Ben Affleck's "unhinged" rant during Tom Brady's roast left people confused.

Affleck spent nearly six minutes of his time at the mic criticizing the retired football quarterback's fans during Netflix's three-hour special, which aired Sunday.

"Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," a social media user wrote.

The "Gone Girl" star spoke about the mean comments the sports star and other players have to read online from "fans" instead of mocking Brady.

TOM BRADY, GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE MOCKED DURING NETFLIX COMEDY ROAST OF RETIRED QUARTERBACK

"Fans have your back," Affleck said. "You guys out there talking s---, all right, behind your f---ing keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a b----."

"I can’t think of a more f---ed up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful," he added.

Users on X deemed Affleck "the worst performance of the night."

"Ben Affleck is a walking example that fame and wealth sometimes really - really - don't make you happy," one user added.

"Ben Affleck is killing this roast like he killed the Batman franchise," someone else joked.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A representative for Affleck did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brady spent a good portion of the roast getting called out for his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Host Kevin Hart opened the roast by joking that Brady left former coach Bill Belichick "high and dry" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he left the New England Patriots in 2019 after 20 seasons.

"You f---ed your coach, but let me tell you something, people, that's what you do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f--- your coach. You who, who else f---ed their coach? Gisele. She f---ed that karate man."

"I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom," Hart said. "One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game; how did you not see this coming? Eight f---ing karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day, and she's still a white belt."

Comedian Nikki Glaser later quipped, "You had seven rings, well eight after Gisele gave hers back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.