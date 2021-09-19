Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez share loving moment while on a movie date with their kids

Ben Affleck and Jennnifer Lopez put on a loving display while out on a movie date with their kids over the weekend.

The couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm in downtown Los Angeles heading back to their car after taking their respective kids to an outdoor movie theater that was playing the 2003 Jack Black comedy "School of Rock."

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer was dressed for a chilly evening with an oversized gray cardigan, white blouse and jeans. Meanwhile, Affleck also sported an all-black ensemble complete with a hoodie to stay warm.

As the couple walked back to their car with their kids, Affleck stared at the ground while JLo hooked her arm around his and looked lovingly at her boyfriend with her head on his shoulder. The sweet moment comes as the couple continues to solidify their rekindled romance, which became red carpet official earlier this month at the premiere of his film "The Last Duel."

Affleck and Lopez posed for pictures together at the premiere in Venice, Italy, marking their first public appearance since rekindling their relationship in April.

By all accounts, things are going well amid reports indicating that they may be eyeing moving in together in the near future. Meanwhile, it’s clear that they’re fitting into their roles around the other's kids.

Both parties have previously been married and share kids with their ex-spouses. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005-2018 and they share Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. For her part, Lopez was previously wed to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

The two are keeping their children very involved in their relationship and reportedly have big plans to spend some quality time together over the holidays.

It’s been a big year of change for Lopez, who got back together with Affleck somewhat quickly following the end of her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The duo called things off in April of this year before she was suddenly seen out and about with Affleck, who she was also engaged to before calling it off in 2004.