Gwyneth Paltrow shows support for ex-Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's new romance

Gwyneth Paltrow is in full support of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reignited romance.

The GOOP founder, 48, gave the couple her blessing after seeing a photo of them making their red carpet re-debut at the Venice Film Festival this week.

"Okay, this is cute," Paltrow commented on a pic of Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, kissing.

BEN AFFLECK PROTECTS JENNIFER LOPEZ BY PHYSICALLY HOLDING BACK A FAN WHO TRIED TOO HARD TO GET A SELFIE

The comment was captured by @commentsbycelebs who called the social media moment "straight serotonin."

It was the first time Affleck and Lopez had walked a red carpet together since the 2003 premiere for "Daredevil."

Paltrow and Affleck’s on-again/off-again romance lasted from 1999 to 2000. They co-starred in two films together during that time — 1998’s "Shakespeare in Love" and 2000’s "Bounce."

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK MAKE FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE SINCE REIGNITING THEIR ROMANCE

Their relationship ended because "he wasn’t in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend," the Academy Award winner told "The Howard Stern Show" during a 2015 interview.

Paltrow claimed the two have remained friends since their split, adding that the Boston representer is "super intelligent and really, really talented."

Affleck went on to connect with Lopez in 2002 — two years after breaking things off for good with Paltrow.

The "Iron Man" actress isn’t the only celeb chiming in on Bennifer 2.0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim Kardashian also gave the couple high praise on social media by posting a pic of them posing together at the festival on her Instagram story.

"Long Live Bennifer," she wrote over the photo, adding a red heart emoji.