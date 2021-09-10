Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make first red carpet appearance since reigniting their romance

The couple previously dated from 2002 until 2004 when they broke off their engagement

By Eileen Reslen | New York Post
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Bennifer 2.0 has made their red carpet debut.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez posed for pictures together at the premiere of "The Last Duel" Friday evening in Venice, Italy — their first public event since rekindling their relationship in April.

Lopez, 52, was seen proudly walking beside and holding hands with Affleck, 49, who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alençon in the upcoming historical drama.

He also co-wrote the Ridley Scott-directed film with longtime friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon, who has been a big-time fan of Affleck’s on-again romance with J.Lo.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

In July, Damon, 50, said he was "so happy" for his best bud, adding, "I love them both."

Although Lopez was playing the supportive girlfriend role at Friday’s Venice Film Festival event, the "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer stole the show in a long, white Georges Hobeika gown.

The fashionista and her clutch were dripped in luxurious jewels as she wore her honey brown hair down in waves.

Affleck, for his part, looked suave in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie.

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first red carpet appearance as couple since getting back together on Sept. 10. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    The two were in Venice together for the premiere of 'The Last Duel' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    Lopez and Affleck shared some PDA as they walked the red carpet. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

    The couple got back together after Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to getting glammed up, the stars were spotted enjoying some quiet one-on-one time on the balcony of their hotel.

The sweet moment came in between a "Last Duel" photo call earlier on Friday, which Lopez also attended, and the nighttime premiere.

The last time the couple walked an official red carpet together was in February 2003 at the "Daredevil" premiere, when they were still engaged. They split months later in January 2004.

However, since reconciling their relationship earlier this year, the pair have given paparazzi plenty of PDA-packed photo-ops.

Actor Ben Affleck and his fiancé actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of 'Daredevil' at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In July, Lopez and Affleck arrived in Italy to help ring in the "Hustlers" star’s birthday on a mega-yacht.

The Hollywood A-listers then made their way back to Europe earlier this week for the Venice Film Festival.

They arrived in style on a water taxi, with Lopez wearing a white lace dress, silver accessories and black sunglasses. Affleck, meanwhile, donned a a black long-sleeve polo shirt and black jeans.

Lopez and Affleck appear to be going strong, as they were rumored to be shopping around for a mansion together in Los Angeles.

They got back together after J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

