Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez debut matching tattoos on first Valentine's Day as a married couple

Jennifer Lopez showed off new tattoos with husband Ben Affleck on Valentine's Day.

Feb. 14 marked the first Valentine's Day the two have celebrated together as a married couple. For the occasion, they seemingly got tattoos to profess their forever love.

Lopez' tattoo features an infinity symbol with an arrow through it. Affleck's featured two arrows crossing with the initials J and B.

"Happy Valentine’s Day my love," Lopez captioned the set of photos.

The carousel also featured throwback images of the couple from the first time they dated and photos from them over the past years.

Lopez even included some cuddled up photos of the two from the 2003 Academy Awards.

She added: "#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow."

This isn't Affleck's first time getting some ink. Back in 2015, he ran into some online criticism after he was pictured at the beach with a massive tattoo of a phoenix on his back.

Affleck initially said the tattoo was a fake for a movie role, but later admitted it was real. He told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 the tattoo is "meaningful" and is "something that I sort of kept private. It wasn't like I was sort of doing photo shoots or whatever."

He added, "We didn't know the paparazzi was there so they got a picture of my tattoo and yeah the sentiment ran against."

But despite all the criticism, the "Argo" star stood by the ink, adding: "I love my tattoo. I'm very happy with it."

His wife, however, seems to think differently. Lopez was asked for her honest opinion of Affleck's back tattoo in 2016 during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"It’s awful!" she shouted. "But I would tell him that. I would tell him like, ‘What are you doing?’"

The couple married in July 2022 after rekindling their relationship the year before.

Affleck and Lopez recently starred in Dunkin Donuts' Super Bowl commercial. The actor worked the drive-thru window at the coffee chain while Lopez appeared confused to find him working there.

The "Good Will Hunting" star told The Wall Street Journal that some of the unscripted interactions had customers slamming his "inept" service.

"It’s Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way, and I’m still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots," he told the outlet.

Dunkin' Donuts also shared outtakes from the commercial to YouTube after the premiere on Sunday.

The customers in the video seem confused then delighted when they spot Affleck behind the window as he struggles to keep up and take orders.

"Not as easy as it looks operating this apparatus," he says in the clip, putting on a thicker Boston accent than usual. Affleck also messes with one customer, telling him they're out of coffee and donuts, and all they have left is water.

Before her marriage to Affleck, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony. The former couple shares two children; Emme and Max.

Anthony celebrated Valentine's Day by announcing he is expecting a child with his wife Nadia Ferreira. The announcement came a little over two weeks after the couple tied the knot.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner. The two finalized their divorce in 2018. Affleck and Garner share three kids; Violet, Samuel and Seraphina.

