Jennifer Lopez ends 2022 by sharing pictures from wedding with Ben Affleck

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez shared never-before-seen photos on social media of her wedding with fellow celebrity Ben Affleck as she reflected on her favorite moments of 2022.

On New Year's Day, Lopez shared a video compilation with clips and photos of "one of the best years yet" that showed her private wedding with Affleck in Las Vegas over the summer.

"[2022] was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year …#HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," Lopez wrote in the caption.

The two stars officially married on July 16 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas before their second ceremony a month later with family and friends at a property in Georgia.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK SPEND CHRISTMAS TOGETHER WITH 'BLENDED FAMILIES'

Lopez and Affleck reportedly started dating again in April 2021 after previously having a romance during the early 2000s. A year later, the couple officially announced they were engaged.

Her New Year video includes highlights of each month of 2022. For April, the 53-year-old star can be seen smiling with her green engagement ring as her May highlight shows her reviewing wedding illustrations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Moreover, the couple can also be seen celebrating a birthday for the "Marry me" star's twin children, Emme and Max, whom Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The year-round highlight also shows Lopez earning the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June and accepting the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.