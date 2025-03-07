Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner ‘still share emotional intimacy’ years after divorce: body language expert

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's body language at a recent paintball outing shows a continued level of "emotional intimacy," experts told Fox News Digital.

Affleck and Garner were smiling the whole time. They had "a bunch of good energy around them," a source told Fox News Digital about the outing. "You can just tell they were mainly there for their kid."

Co-parenting seemed "very great," and they had a "very good time," the insider added. "Nothing bad between them."

Affleck and Garner's behavior indicates they "still share emotional intimacy," a body language expert told Fox News Digital.

In a recent video, Affleck hugs Garner while she aims her paintball gun at an unseen target. After the hug is not returned by Garner, Affleck drops his arms and aims his own paintball gun while the moment of closeness seems to pass.

"Many couples who are divorced and co-parenting stand with distance between their bodies as a way to maintain emotional distance," body language expert Nicole Moore said. "However, Ben and Jen's bodies appear to be actively leaning in toward one another, indicating that they still share emotional intimacy.

"When Ben turns to hug Jennifer, he reaches his arms around her with completely relaxed arms, indicating he's very comfortable touching her in this way, and he squeezes her in slightly as if he really wants to be as close as possible to her.

"Typically, when men and women who are not in a relationship hug, they often subconsciously leave a bit of space in between them in the pelvis area as a way of signaling that the hug is friendly and not romantic."

The body language expert noted Affleck is fully facing Garner, despite action with their children happening in front of them.

"It's almost as if Ben's body is indicating that he really just wants to put his full focus on Jennifer, and he can't get enough of her," Moore explained.

In the video, Affleck and Garner's jacket sleeves are touching. Body language expert Blanca Cobb told Fox News Digital their behavior shows "clear signals of a shared level of closeness."

"Jennifer looks up at Ben, giving him her attention before repositioning and turning her gaze forward," she continued. "Meanwhile, Ben remains in place, seemingly unwilling to lose the physical connection between them.

"He then closes the distance, stepping toward Jennifer while moving his left arm across her midsection, his hand resting just above her left hip. Though he stands slightly behind her, he's positioned incredibly close. Notice his stance, feet spread wider than shoulder width apart, oozing confidence."

However, Garner's body language was interpreted differently by body language experts. Dr. John Huber, a clinical forensic psychologist, noted from the "13 Going On 30" star's behavior in the video that it seems as if she's not romantically interested in her ex-husband at the moment.

"As Jennifer takes aim with the paintball gun, Ben steps into Jennifer, wrapping his arms around her, but only gets a stiff rigid posture in response from Jennifer. At this point, his feet are pointed right in the direction of Jennifer, but she continues to be focused on the distance away from Ben," Huber explained to Fox News Digital.

"Ben then does a ‘face-saving behavior,’ drumming his arms as he leans away while taking aim with his paintball gun, with his feet still pointed in her direction," the clinical forensic psychologist added. "These behaviors Ben demonstrated are similar to those of a person that is attracted to and in pursuit of another individual. This does not mean that she is not attracted to Ben. It just means not now and possibly not ever."

The "Alias" star and Affleck married in 2005. They announced their separation in 2015.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement at the time. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

However, Garner and Affleck didn't finalize their divorce for another three years. During that time, Affleck went to rehab twice, and the two underwent marriage counseling.

After his divorce from Garner, Affleck rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The couple's marriage lasted roughly two years. Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 and finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Garner has been romantically linked to John Miller, chairman of CaliGroup, since 2018. While the two took a break from dating at one point, they have been going strong since 2023, People magazine reported.

Affleck's body language indicates there is still a "very deep emotional" connection with his first wife, experts told Fox News Digital.

"From their body language in this clip, it appears as if there is still a romantic or very deep emotional connection between them even if they're not physically acting upon it, with Ben having stronger feelings at the moment than Jen does," Moore, who hosts "Reality of Love," said.

"Jennifer's body language here indicates that although she feels close and comfortable with Ben, she may not be feeling as much of a pull to connect closely with him as he is feeling with her," she added. "Their body language here communicates that Ben very much wants to be close, perhaps even intimate with Jennifer, while she is staying close to him while still maintaining some emotional and physical distance at times. It definitely appears as if Ben is the one initiating more intimate contact while Jennifer is either embracing it at times or at the very least tolerating it and not pushing the close contact away."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Affleck and Garner for comment.