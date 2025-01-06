Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finalize divorce after 2-year marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reached a divorce settlement, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The uncontested divorce was signed off Monday in a Los Angeles court.

Both parties waived spousal support in the settlement, in addition to waiving further discovery proceedings.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK DIVORCE AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Affleck and Lopez were married for two years before she filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Her petition for the dissolution of their marriage was filed on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

