Ben Affleck relishes Jennifer Garner family time, stark turnaround from red carpet life

Over the course of his career, Ben Affleck's personal life has received plenty of unwanted attention. As he continues to navigate life post-split from Jennifer Lopez, the Academy Award-winning actor has fully embraced family time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children – a stark turnaround from his red carpet, Hollywood lifestyle.

A source close to Affleck told Fox News Digital that the "Argo" actor has been enjoying time away from the spotlight, as he continues to relish quality time with Garner and their three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

"Ben and Jennifer Garner have a really great co-parenting relationship," the source said. "They are still family for the sake of the kids. They talk all the time and Jennifer wants what's best for him because it's best for their kids. There is no bad blood between them, and she's really been there for him and their kids as they navigate life post split from Jennifer Lopez."

Affleck and Garner have undoubtedly been each other's strongest supporters over the last 20 years. From finding a healthy way to co-parent to leaning on one another in times of need, the former couple – who were married for 13 years from 2005 to 2018 – have maintained a unique bond.

"Ben seems to be in a really great place in his life," the source added. "He's got a few things work wise to wrap up the year, but he seems less stressed than he did six months ago. He's focused on work and staying busy and seems excited for his project in the new year."

Last month, the former couple and their children spent Thanksgiving at Garner's Los Angeles home. "The kids love having everyone together," an insider told People magazine.

The two also spent time volunteering for The Midnight Mission, while Lopez spent a cozy Thanksgiving with her family.

According to a source, Affleck and Lopez – who filed for divorce in August after nearly two years of marriage – still see one another and each other's children as their lives have been so intertwined over the last few years.

On Sunday, after Affleck and Garner were photographed together, Lopez shared photos and video of herself wearing a form-fitting backless black dress with a cutout in the front that showcased her cleavage – what some are calling a "revenge dress."

Representatives for Affleck and Garner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Affleck's distaste for public attention is nothing new.

During Lopez's documentary, titled "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," the former couple admitted they "just crumbled under the pressure" of being a tabloid phenomenon, and it put a strain on their relationship, leading them to call off their 2003 wedding three days before it was supposed to happen.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it," Affleck said.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. And then I realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re going to marry a boat captain, you want to like the water. We’re just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."

In June, Affleck explained why he always looks angry in photos. While appearing on comedian Kevin Hart's Peacock show, "Hart to Heart," he admitted he's truly "a little bit shy" and doesn't "like a lot of attention."

"This is why people see me, and they're like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has a camera, and they stick it in my face," Affleck said. "Because I'm with my kids and they're taking my picture."

Since the divorce filing was publicized, Affleck has seemed to retreat from the spotlight.

In September, the actor was a no-show for the premiere of "Unstoppable," a movie his production company with Matt Damon produced.

While Lopez, who starred in the biographical sports drama, turned heads at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in a daring metallic silver gown tied up at the sides with black velvet bows, Affleck was in Los Angeles.

The "Gone Girl" actor has had a tough run when it comes to his personal life.

Affleck and Garner initially met on the set of "Pearl Harbor," but didn't spark a romantic relationship until 2004, after starring alongside one another in the 2003 film "Daredevil." They married in 2005, but eventually called it quits in 2015.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement at the time. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

In her first interview since announcing the split, Garner said Affleck was the "love of her life."

"I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him," she told Vanity Fair in 2016. "And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life."

"We still have to help each other get through this," she added, referencing their divorce. "He's still the only person who really knows the truth about things. And I'm still the only person that knows some of his truths."

As the estranged couple continued to work on their marriage, Affleck revealed in 2017 that he had just completed a stint in rehab for alcoholism.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

"I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do," Affleck continued. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

One year later, months before they officially settled their divorce in 2018, Garner was right by Affleck's side as the actor checked himself into rehab yet again.

They finalized their divorce in October 2018.

In 2020, Affleck appeared on "Good Morning America," where he admitted that he and Garner would be "connected" forever.

"I didn't want to get divorced, I didn't want to be a divorced person, I really didn't want to be a split family with my children," he said at the time. "It upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing. In myself."

"When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever," he said. "And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children. I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."

In 2021, Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez and tied the knot in 2022. However, the newlywed bliss didn't last for long.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August in Los Angeles County Court and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The "On The Floor" singer filed the documents on the second anniversary of the couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

That same month, Garner and Affleck enjoyed a trip to Japan with their three children.

"They’re best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting," a source close to Affleck told Fox News Digital at the time.

