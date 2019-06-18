Bella Throne slams Whoopi Goldberg for blaming her in hacking of nude photos

Bella Thorne broke down on social media while talking to her fans.

The actress, 21, sobbed in a video she posted on Instagram Stories on Tuesday as she slammed Whoopi Goldberg over the comments the Oscar-winning actress and TV host made about her nude photos getting hacked.

During the Hot Topics section of "The View" on Monday, Goldberg, 63, said: "I don't care how old you are. ... You don't take nude photos of yourself."

"Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don't know that in 2019, that this is an issue, I'm sorry, you don't get to do that," she added.

The 21-year-old had a strong response: "Shame on you Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

The former Disney Channel star, in an effort to "take the power back" from the hacker, posted the nude photos herself.

"I'm not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, now that everyone's seen my sh*t. I hope you're so f**king happy," Thorne continued. "I can only imagine all the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide. You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation."

She added that she was supposed to make an appearance on "The View" but is reconsidering it because she doesn't "want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality."

"I don't really want you guys talking about your views to young girls because I would not want my daughter to learn that and I would never say that to her," Throne explained.

She also wrote Goldberg a note which read: "Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting. So what a girl can't send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Thing's he's already seen?"

"I as a woman should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything? Is that what you want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality??" Is that what you want? I don't."

"I'm offended for anyone who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes."

"Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mindset as u are on a show talking to young girls."