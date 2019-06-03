Bella Thorne, Mod Sun breakup gets ugly

Expand / Collapse search
Things are have gotten nasty in the split between Bella Thorne and her rapper ex, Mod Sun.

After he joked about selling her stuff on eBay this week, one-time Disney star Thorne tweeted, “Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p - - sy.”

Sun went on Domenick Nati’s YouTube show last week to hit back, saying he was kidding, but none of her stuff is “of dire need.”

Thorne had attempted to get her things from Sun’s house previously, but showed up unannounced, and the cops were called. No charges were filed.

Mod Sun and Bella Thorne arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood. They split just weeks later after dating for more than a year.

Mod Sun and Bella Thorne arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood. They split just weeks later after dating for more than a year. (Getty)

“I broke up with her. I ended the relationship!” Sun said on the show. “I ended the relationship due to a very, very public incident. I was hoping it would be a wake-up call for her.” “And I was faithful, but I’m not going to speak for her.”

Thorne was seen with singer Benjamin Mascolo after the split.

Spies told us the rapper dumped Thorne during the first weekend of the Coachella festival after they got in an argument in the VIP section.

Sun spoke with Page Six in April after the breakup, telling us, “It hurts like hell, but I’m going to be OK.”

