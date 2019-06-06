Whoopi blasts Trump on D-Day anniversary: WWII soldiers didn't avoid combat over 'bone spurs'

"View" host Whoopi Goldberg didn't even want to talk about President Trump's visit to Normandy, indicating she was annoyed that someone like him would go there on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

When co-host Joy Behar mentioned the visit, Goldberg said something that prompted the show to censor her comments. She explained that she didn't want to talk about the issue because "all those people who went and gave their lives -- they didn't ask, they didn't have bone spurs," she said on Thursday.

"They went, people went to fight the ugly that was happening. They went and did it, that's all I'm going to say," she added.

"The View" has a history of criticizing Trump over his draft deferments, one of which came after a doctor diagnosed him with bone spurs. Behar knocked Trump over the issue when the panel was discussing his alleged decision to obscure view of the USS John S. McCain during a visit to Japan.

She joked that if Trump were more like the late senator he might get his own ship, titled "USS bone spurs."

During Thursday's show, co-host Ana Navarro blasted Trump as "out of control" for insulting Americans while overseas. "He's been out of control," she said, before noting his attack on actress Bette Midler. Co-host Sunny Hostin also pointed to Trump's attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.

"He's like a mob guy and yet he broke the cardinal rule of being a mobster. You don't talk about the family outside of the family," Behar said of that attack in May.

Navarro, on Thursday, compared Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whom she suggested acted more appropriately than Trump did overseas. Pelosi, who's been battling Trump on a series of issues, reportedly refused to comment on the president while in Normandy.

“I don’t talk about the president while I’m out of the country,” she said.