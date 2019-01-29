Bella Thorne gets candid on her bisexuality, open relationship with Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne wants to set the record straight about her sexuality.

The 21-year-old got incredibly candid during an interview with Gay Times for their February 2019 issue.

“It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all,” the former Disney child star told the publication, as reported by People Magazine Tuesday. “In this world, it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in between. If you f----- a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That’s just being fluid.”

“It’s not a gay or straight box,” added the magazine’s cover star. “It’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad. People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”

Still, Thorne admitted she found it easier to date men than women.

“It’s so hard,” she explained. “I can’t tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I’m just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don’t want to make a move, and then you be like, ‘Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don’t roll that way.’”

“Then it’s so awkward,” continued Thorne. “So I end up usually dating more guys because with guys, I know if a guy’s hitting me up. They’re not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.”

The publication shared Thorne is currently in an open relationship with American rapper Mod Sun and YouTube star Tana Mongeau. Thorne previously announced she was dating both Sun, 31, and Mongeau, 20 to the Los Angeles Times in October 2018

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” admitted Thorne Gay Times. “Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

Back in September, Mongeau took to Instagram and paid tribute to Thorne in honor of their one-year anniversary.

“It’s so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you’re surrounded by love you never thought was possible,” captioned Mongeau in a photo of herself with Thorne sticking their tongues out at each other.

“You swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did,” she wrote. “You are the most perfect incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual I’ve ever met and every second I second I spend with you I’m inspired and grateful. Here’s to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries.”

In 2017, Mongeau released her first song featuring Thorne titled “Hefner.”

Thorne’s cover story for Gay Times will hit newsstands Jan. 31.

