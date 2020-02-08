Bella Thorne posts steamy video, admits to darkening hair and skin to appear 'more Latin'

Bella Thorne is confident about who she is and where she comes from, and she wants her fans to know it.

The 22-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to open up about her Latin roots. She did so in a steamy selfie video, in which she is stripped down to nothing but a white sports bra and matching short shorts that hugged her hips.

"Being Cuban/Latin in most people's eyes means having dark eyes, dark hair, and dark skin, I'm naturally blonde I have hazel brown eyes and I try not to go in the sun because skin cancer runs in my family," the former Disney star captioned the sultry video.

She continued: "I put an effect on this video, and looking at it I like me looking tan with darker hair. Honestly I wish I looked more Latin so I could feel more Latin so I could feel closer to my father and be prouder of my heritage...to wear my heritage on my own skin."

"It's just hard sometimes when no one thinks u are who u are...and everyone wants u to be something else :/ I LOVE MY CUBAN HERITAGE," she concluded.

In the video, Bella puts her full frame on display as she stands in front of the camera and runs her hands through her blue highlighted hair. The actress then spins in a circle before blowing a kiss to her fans.

The sexy clip received over 2.7 million likes in less than a day. Some of the actress' fans were surprised to learn that she is Cuban and flooded her comments section with compliments.

"Possibly the most beautiful person I know," one user wrote.

"You have that Latin sexiness mama," said another user.

