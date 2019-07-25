Bella Thorne gave paparazzi her schedule for more photo ops during NYC visit: report

Most celebrities do their best to avoid paparazzi, but Bella Thorne seems to be welcoming the attention.

During a recent trip to NYC, one of the actress and singer's reps reportedly gave members of the press a rundown of her activities during her visit, following her recent appearance on Howard Stern's show on SiriusXM on Tuesday, according to Page Six.

Her then-upcoming itinerary included an appearance on "Good Morning America," a stop in Brooklyn, and a book signing for her newly-released poetry collection, "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray Vol. 1." One source close to Page Six alleged there were "15 photogs waiting for her at a pre-tape [interview for ‘GMA’] at a random spot in Chelsea."

Thorne recently spoke to the Associated Press about the new poetry book, which was released on Tuesday. The book discusses her personal life, with sections detailing her struggles with depression, sexual abuse and dyslexia.

"I constantly wonder how I’m so OK because sometimes I get lost in my thoughts of all of the darkness that I’ve kind of been through, and I wonder where I would be if I wasn’t me," Thorne told the outlet.

The book's poems include the dates when they were first written, which Thorne said gives fans insight into her personal journey over time.

"You change your mind, you change your opinion, you change your whole entire mindset, and that’s OK because you live, you learn, you get older and you decide differently."

Thorne has been candid about her internal struggles in recent times, most notably revealing that she is pansexual. She officially came out during the aforementioned "Good Morning America" appearance, where she confessed she only recently was able to accurately define her sexuality.

"You like beings," Thorne said on the program. "You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being."

According to People, Thorne is currently in a long-distance relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. On Instagram, she recently posted a behind-the-scenes snap of a photo shoot she recently did with Mascolo, which appeared in the latest issue of Vanity Fair Italy. She captioned the post, "I swear, I wear his clothes better than him."