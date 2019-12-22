Bella Thorne shares steamy bikini pics in preparation for the holidays

Bella Thorne is strutting her stuff just before the Christmas holiday.

The actress shared three bikini pictures on Instagram on Sunday from the tropical Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

"Insert Santa hat here," the photos were captioned.

The 22-year-old sported a leopard print bikini as she played with her hair in the makeup-free pics.

The photo immediately received praise from followers.

"just beautiful stunning gorgeous sexy goddess," said one, alongside several flame emojis.

Another jokingly proposed: "damn Bella, you’re beautiful I love you, marry me?!"

"I really needed that kind of pics in December," said a third.

Just days earlier, Thorne posted a series of photos from her DR vacation, thanking the country for "unforgettable moments."

"Five stunt heavy movies back to back and then to this magical place, I couldn’t have found a better place to [breathe]," she said in the caption. "Wow thank you so much [the] Dominican Republic, so happy to be here and experience a different culture, try some of your amazing dishes and have unforgettable moments with my amazing people."

The photos showcase her adventures with her friends and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, including four-wheeling and relaxing with a margarita.