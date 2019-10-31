Bella Thorne accused of 'glamorizing' physical abuse with Halloween makeup: 'It's insensitive'

Bella Thorne is being called out for her Halloween "look" this year.

The actress, 22, posted a number of selfies Wednesday on Instagram which showed off the makeup she did on herself. The look features a bruised eye, bloody cut on her lip, and overall facial discoloration, which left many fans disturbed.

“Hire me for your Halloween makeup I got u boo,” she captioned the photos.

The realism of the makeup left users wondering if the entertainer had been hurt.

“Why is glamorizing being physically abused culturally appropriate during Halloween?” one person asked.

“Looks like domestic violence to me,” wrote another.

“I'm not the only one who thinks it's insensitive,” said someone else.

"I don’t understand the point of this. Is she trying to be a battered woman?" questioned a fan.

While another found the images troubling to look at -- “I just find this post slightly triggering and surprising as she is a strong spokeswoman against abuse and such."

On Halloween day, Thursday, Thorne posted another photo of herself in a revealing girl scout outfit.

A rep for Thorne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.