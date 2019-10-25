Bella Thorne poses in tiny string bikini in new Instagram post

Bella Thorne shared a steamy photo after a tanning session at the Hard Rock Hotel.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the former Disney star soaked up the sun and rocked a tiny string bikini that showed off a lot of skin.

A makeup-free Thorne posed seductively in the blue bikini while donning a silver watch, a ring on her left index finger and a set of bracelets.

The “Her & Him” director sparked rumors of a breakup with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo earlier this week after posting another seductive photo on Instagram.

In the topless pic, Thorne’s caption simply read, “Done W. U.,” leading fans to speculate on the status of the couple’s relationship.

The rumors were quickly squashed the next day, when Mascolo uploaded an image on Instagram, lavishly praising Thorne.

“This girl (young woman, that I will always call Baby), is my sunshine on the darkest of days, the one and only person that has complete access to my heart and soul. Your smile lights up everything around you Bella,” Mascolo captioned the image.

“I’m so proud of you as an artist, an actress, mogul, singer-songwriter, director, writer, entrepreneur, but especially as a human being. I love you and I Miss you. A little more than a week and you are finally in my arms again 🖤,” he continued.